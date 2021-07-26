Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) Trading Down 13.8% Over Last 7 Days

Bitcoin Incognito (CURRENCY:XBI) traded up 10% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, Bitcoin Incognito has traded down 13.8% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Incognito coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0070 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Incognito has a total market cap of $91,686.08 and approximately $181.00 worth of Bitcoin Incognito was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Incognito alerts:

Solaris (XLR) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000522 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000047 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Everlasting Parachain (ELP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010941 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000036 BTC.

About Bitcoin Incognito

Bitcoin Incognito is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Incognito’s total supply is 13,031,736 coins. Bitcoin Incognito’s official Twitter account is @XBIncognito and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Incognito is bitcoinincognito.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Incognito is /r/BitcoinIncognito and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Incognito is a cryptocurency services and payments platform. It provides the users with the tools to perform transactions using a P2P mechanism in order to achieve both security and anonymity. The XBI token is an open source PoS/PoW Xevan-based cryptocurrency. It features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Bitcoin Incognito Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Incognito directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Incognito should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Incognito using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Incognito Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Incognito and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.