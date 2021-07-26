Bitcoin SV (BSV) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.53 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. Bitcoin SV has a total market cap of $2.53 billion and approximately $408.27 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be bought for about $134.57 or 0.00351251 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 14.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38,310.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $496.34 or 0.01295571 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.79 or 0.00075159 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001069 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003352 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 21.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000200 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 25.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0171 or 0.00000045 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 32.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,797,352 coins. The official website for Bitcoin SV is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.