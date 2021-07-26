BitcoinPoS Reaches Market Cap of $2.04 Million (BPS)

BitcoinPoS (CURRENCY:BPS) traded 12.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. BitcoinPoS has a total market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $1,422.00 worth of BitcoinPoS was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinPoS has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One BitcoinPoS coin can currently be purchased for $0.45 or 0.00001149 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000362 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 21.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000021 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 75.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

BitcoinPoS Coin Profile

BitcoinPoS (CRYPTO:BPS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. BitcoinPoS’s total supply is 4,777,768 coins and its circulating supply is 4,566,314 coins. BitcoinPoS’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoin_pos. The official website for BitcoinPoS is www.bitcoinpos.net. BitcoinPoS’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_PoS_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinPoS is a new peer-to-peer payment network that is powered by its users with no central authority or middlemen. BitcoinPoS is not a fork from Bitcoin Network! It's a scalable, fast, permissionless, decentralized cryptocurrency that requires no trusted third parties and no central bank. “

BitcoinPoS Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinPoS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinPoS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinPoS using one of the exchanges listed above.

