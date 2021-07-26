BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Up 27.4% This Week

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. One BitcoinZ coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. BitcoinZ has a market capitalization of $3.40 million and approximately $4,073.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitcoinZ has traded 27.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $109.14 or 0.00271500 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00120648 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00152959 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 29% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00007392 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003169 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 21% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 18.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000272 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About BitcoinZ

BTCZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 9,502,646,866 coins. BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official website is btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitcoinZ is a proof of work cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. It also leverages zk-snarks to bring anonymous transactions. BitcoinZ coin claims to be a Community driven Project and that the data about it is dynamically changing. Facebook Instagram Youtube Pinterest “

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

