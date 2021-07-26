BitCore Market Capitalization Reaches $7.41 Million (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 11.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One BitCore coin can currently be purchased for about $0.41 or 0.00001099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BitCore has a market capitalization of $7.41 million and $675,877.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BitCore has traded 37% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get BitCore alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37,199.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,231.40 or 0.05998520 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $485.27 or 0.01304528 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $131.52 or 0.00353566 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.50 or 0.00130371 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $217.85 or 0.00585620 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.77 or 0.00007435 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.50 or 0.00350805 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $100.95 or 0.00271369 BTC.

BitCore Coin Profile

BTX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,617,495 coins and its circulating supply is 18,116,536 coins. BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitCore is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCore is a Bitcoin-based cryptocurrency created through a snapshot and airdrop process. Bitcore has 10 MB blocks with Segwit enabled which allows for the network to handle about 17.6 billion transactions per year. It also features an ASIC resistant pow algorithm, Timetravel10, and a difficult adjustment called 64_15 that ensures that there is no more than a 15 percent change in difficulty within a 64 block period. “

Buying and Selling BitCore

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCore using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitCore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitCore and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.