BitGreen (BITG) Achieves Market Cap of $2.05 Million

BitGreen (CURRENCY:BITG) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One BitGreen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000457 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitGreen has traded up 13.9% against the US dollar. BitGreen has a market capitalization of $2.05 million and $14,746.00 worth of BitGreen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BitGreen alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00003377 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.80 or 0.00050099 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002266 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002667 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.51 or 0.00030680 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000494 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.51 or 0.00230580 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00030417 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0798 or 0.00000213 BTC.

BitGreen Profile

BitGreen is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Green Protocol hashing algorithm. BitGreen’s total supply is 11,941,077 coins. BitGreen’s official Twitter account is @bitgreen_ . The Reddit community for BitGreen is /r/btcgreen and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGreen’s official website is bitg.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2017, aims to provide an energy-efficient alternative to Bitcoin and proof of work consensus, BitGreen utilizes its proprietary protocol and behavioral science with the goal of catalyzing everyday impactful actions at scale. Funded by the blockchain’s governance protocol, users are able to discover and act on impact opportunities, such as using bikeshare programs or volunteering, and are rewarded with BITG, all through the BitGreen light wallet app. Users can also explore a growing global ecosystem of sustainable vendors, vetted charities, and carbon offset programs all accepting or distributing BITG. All BITG holders are members of the BitGreen community and can nominate new impact actions and causes to be adopted. Incorporated in Wyoming, with an office in New York City and a global community, the BitGreen community aims to execute on the potential that blockchain has for shaping a healthy, resilient, and just world. “

Buying and Selling BitGreen

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGreen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGreen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitGreen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BitGreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitGreen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.