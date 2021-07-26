Bithao Reaches Market Capitalization of $12.92 Million (BHAO)

Bithao (CURRENCY:BHAO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 26th. In the last week, Bithao has traded 1.1% lower against the dollar. One Bithao coin can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000601 BTC on exchanges. Bithao has a total market capitalization of $12.92 million and approximately $2.72 million worth of Bithao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00049252 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002772 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015334 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $329.20 or 0.00830131 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00005913 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $33.17 or 0.00083649 BTC.

Bithao Coin Profile

Bithao (CRYPTO:BHAO) is a coin. Bithao’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,162,201 coins. Bithao’s official message board is N/A . The official website for Bithao is bithao.io/bithao-home

According to CryptoCompare, “BitHAO was initiated to change the rather restricted global market environment into a much more efficient and convenient one. In order to accomplish this, BitHAO is designed to start three businesses – ZZ Talk app, World Pay, and World Mall. “

Bithao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bithao directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bithao should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bithao using one of the exchanges listed above.

