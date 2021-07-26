BitTorrent Hits 24-Hour Volume of $875.59 Million (BTT)

BitTorrent (CURRENCY:BTT) traded 16.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. BitTorrent has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion and approximately $875.59 million worth of BitTorrent was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, BitTorrent has traded 25.2% higher against the dollar. One BitTorrent coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000159 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009874 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.34 or 0.00022538 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007659 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006917 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002515 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000545 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002702 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00003565 BTC.

About BitTorrent

BitTorrent is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the TRC10 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 28th, 2019. BitTorrent’s total supply is 990,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 659,952,625,000 coins. The Reddit community for BitTorrent is https://reddit.com/r/Bittorrent and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitTorrent’s official Twitter account is @BitTorrent and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTorrent’s official website is www.bittorrent.com . BitTorrent’s official message board is blog.bittorrent.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTorrent Protocol is a decentralized protocol with over 1 billion users. BitTorrent Inc. invented and maintains the BitTorrent protocol. While there are many implementations of the BitTorrent software, BitTorrent and µTorrent (often called “utorrent”) remain two of the most popular. In 2018, BitTorrent Protocol reached a strategic partnership with TRON Blockchain Protocol. On July 24, 2018 TRON has successfully acquired BitTorrent and all BitTorrent products. BitTorrent (BTT) the token is a TRC-10 utility token based on the TRON blockchain to foster faster speed on the world’s largest decentralized application. “

BitTorrent Coin Trading

