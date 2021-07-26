BitTube Hits Market Cap of $1.84 Million (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 26th. One BitTube coin can now be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitTube has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $610.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, BitTube has traded 45.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $224.39 or 0.00580698 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 57.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001673 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000170 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000261 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About BitTube

BitTube (TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 316,136,333 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitTube’s official website is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

BitTube Coin Trading

