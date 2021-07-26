BitWhite Tops One Day Trading Volume of $114,185.00 (BTW)

BitWhite (CURRENCY:BTW) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. BitWhite has a market capitalization of $75,144.41 and approximately $114,185.00 worth of BitWhite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitWhite coin can now be purchased for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, BitWhite has traded up 43.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.83 or 0.00009900 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003459 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000130 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000067 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000041 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded 25% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000565 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitWhite Coin Profile

BitWhite (BTW) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 13th, 2017. BitWhite’s total supply is 60,342,895 coins and its circulating supply is 36,325,371 coins. BitWhite’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinWhite (BTW) and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitWhite is bitwhite.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BitWhite is a Dapps (decentralized applications) development platform. It is a project by an anonymous development team that aims to build a more efficient version of BTC. It feautres a DPoS consensus mechanism. The BTW token is a Dpos algorithm cryptocurrency. Developed by BitWhite, it is a utility token that fuels the platform and allows users to exchange value within it. “

BitWhite Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitWhite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitWhite should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitWhite using one of the exchanges listed above.

