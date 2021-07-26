BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) Major Shareholder Global Investors Fundamental Sells 630,915 Shares

BK Technologies Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) major shareholder Global Investors Fundamental sold 630,915 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.17, for a total value of $2,000,000.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

BK Technologies stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $3.21. 20,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,656. BK Technologies Co. has a twelve month low of $2.54 and a twelve month high of $5.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.20 and a beta of 1.29.

BK Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:BKTI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter. BK Technologies had a return on equity of 3.43% and a net margin of 1.78%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in BK Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in BK Technologies by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in BK Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in BK Technologies by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 705,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 34,583 shares in the last quarter. 12.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BK Technologies Company Profile

BK Technologies Corporation, through its subsidiary, BK Technologies, Inc, designs, manufactures, and markets wireless communications products in the United States and internationally. The company offers two-way land mobile radios (LMR), repeaters, base stations, and related components and subsystems under BK Technologies, BKR, BK Radio, and RELM brand names.

