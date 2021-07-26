BlackCoin Price Tops $0.0499 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 26th. During the last week, BlackCoin has traded up 21.1% against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $3.03 million and $26,660.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BlackCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00017731 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000047 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 57.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 56.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000854 BTC.

BlackCoin Profile

BlackCoin (BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,800,340 coins. BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BlackCoin is blackcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackCoin has seen initial success due to its innovative features. The coin has incorporated bitcoin upgrades to reduce transaction risk. The coin initially uses proof of work as well as proof of stake, with the proof of work being dropped after the 10000th block. The advantages of Blackcoins proof of stake is that it has extremely fast transaction confirmation times at ten seconds – compared to bitcoins ten minutes plus. The other bonus is the low energy consumption without PoW mining. Interest is paid annually at a 1% rate – well below the present global average. “

BlackCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

