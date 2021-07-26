Blackline Safety Corp. Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Blackline Safety in a report released on Wednesday, July 21st. National Bank Financial analyst J. Shao anticipates that the company will earn ($0.13) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperfrom Under Weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BLN. Echelon Wealth Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities cut their price target on Blackline Safety from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Raymond James upped their target price on Blackline Safety from C$10.50 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Blackline Safety from C$8.70 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Blackline Safety in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Blackline Safety has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$11.50.

CVE:BLN opened at C$8.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$8.87. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a P/E ratio of -42.88. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. Blackline Safety has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$9.09.

In other news, Director John Robert Finbow sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.56, for a total transaction of C$162,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 735,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,293,243.52. Also, Director Robert Herdman sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$8.80, for a total value of C$44,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$271,920. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 61,200 shares of company stock valued at $530,660.

Blackline Safety Company Profile

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

