Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky Acquires 3,000 Shares

Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Portfolio Manager Philip Henry Ruvinsky purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.98 per share, with a total value of $59,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Philip Henry Ruvinsky also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 21st, Philip Henry Ruvinsky acquired 5,000 shares of Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.45 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00.

Shares of BIGZ stock traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.66. 385,106 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 427,104. Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $23.05.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust stock. Tranquility Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackrock Innovation & Growth Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

