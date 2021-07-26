BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC) rose 0.6% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 2,018.98 ($26.38) and last traded at GBX 2,000 ($26.13). Approximately 74,171 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 70,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,988 ($25.97).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.28, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a market capitalization of £976.60 million and a P/E ratio of 8.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1,970.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 20.50 ($0.27) per share. This represents a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s previous dividend of $12.80. BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.13%.

About BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust (LON:BRSC)

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust plc is a United Kingdom-based investment trust company. The Company’s principal activity is portfolio investment. The Company’s prime objective is to achieve long term capital growth for shareholders through investment mainly in smaller the United Kingdom quoted companies, which are listed on the London Stock Exchange or on the Alternative Investment Market (AIM).

