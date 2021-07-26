BlackRock TCP Capital (TCPC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.33 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BlackRock TCP Capital (NASDAQ:TCPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The investment management company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. The business had revenue of $41.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.20 million. BlackRock TCP Capital had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 102.51%. On average, analysts expect BlackRock TCP Capital to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TCPC opened at $14.06 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $812.20 million, a PE ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. BlackRock TCP Capital has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $15.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. BlackRock TCP Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.92%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock TCP Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. TheStreet cut BlackRock TCP Capital from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.13.

BlackRock TCP Capital Company Profile

BlackRock TCP Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in direct equity and debt investments in middle-market, senior secured loans, junior loans, originated loans, mezzanine, senior debt instruments, bonds, and secondary-market investments. It typically invests in communication services, public relations services, television, wireless telecommunication services, apparel, textile mills, restaurants, retailing, energy, oil and gas extraction, Patent owners and Lessors, Federal and Federally- Sponsored Credit agencies, insurance, hospital and healthcare centers, Biotechnology, engineering services, heavy electrical equipment, tax accounting, scientific and related consulting services, charter freight air transportation, Information technology consulting, application hosting services, software diagram and design, computer aided design, communication equipment, electronics manufacturing equipment, computer components, chemicals.

