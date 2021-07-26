Blackstone Group Inc. Has $53.80 Million Stock Holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Blackstone Group Inc. decreased its stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 55.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,958,392 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 7,536,046 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 1.25% of Antero Midstream worth $53,804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AM. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of Antero Midstream by 66.7% in the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. HarbourVest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Antero Midstream in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AM traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.25. 29,976 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,777,743. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12 month low of $5.09 and a 12 month high of $10.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 3.31.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 40.16%. The business had revenue of $243.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.51 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th will be issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Jonestrading downgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.21.

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

