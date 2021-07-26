Blackstone Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Blackstone Group Inc. purchased a new position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 250,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $54,388,000. Blackstone Group Inc. owned about 0.07% of Baidu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 149.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 82,956 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,674,000 after buying an additional 49,735 shares during the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 21,523.8% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 56,222 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 55,962 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,491 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after buying an additional 4,155 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Baidu by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 21,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,679,000 after buying an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. 51.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BIDU. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. OTR Global raised shares of Baidu to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $390.00 to $332.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. HSBC lowered their price target on shares of Baidu from $374.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.47.

Shares of BIDU traded down $6.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $166.57. 317,190 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,511,974. The stock has a market cap of $55.91 billion, a PE ratio of 7.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Baidu, Inc. has a 1-year low of $114.75 and a 1-year high of $354.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $189.34.

Baidu Profile

Baidu, Inc engages in the provision of internet search and online marketing solutions. The firm’s products and services include Baidu App, Baidu Search, Baidu Feed, Haokan, Quanmin, Baidu Post Bar, Baidu Knows, Baidu Encyclopedia, Baidu Input Method Editor or Baidu IME and Overseas Products. It operates through the following segments: Baidu Core and iQIYI.

