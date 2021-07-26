Blackstone Group Inc. Purchases 100,000 Shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR)

Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its position in Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 300,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Avalara worth $40,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVLR. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 128.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 404,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,575,000 after acquiring an additional 227,359 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Avalara during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,424,000. FIL Ltd raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 1,678.3% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 2,937 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avalara by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 419,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,102,000 after acquiring an additional 10,593 shares in the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on AVLR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Avalara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Avalara from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Avalara from $205.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Avalara from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.46.

NYSE AVLR opened at $166.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $146.09. Avalara, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.22 and a 12-month high of $185.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -221.89 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.20. Avalara had a negative net margin of 11.77% and a negative return on equity of 5.43%. The business had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avalara, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 1,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.11, for a total transaction of $145,108.14. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,882,822.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.54, for a total transaction of $4,756,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 586,668 shares in the company, valued at $93,010,344.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 107,798 shares of company stock worth $14,756,290 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 21.10% of the company’s stock.

Avalara, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based solutions for transaction tax compliance worldwide. The company offers a suite of compliance solutions that enable businesses to address the complexity of transaction tax compliance; process transactions in real time; produce detailed records of transaction tax determinations; and reduce errors, audit exposure, and total transaction tax compliance costs.

