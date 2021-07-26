Blocery (BLY) Market Cap Reaches $4.70 Million

Blocery (CURRENCY:BLY) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Blocery coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0218 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Blocery has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Blocery has a market cap of $4.70 million and $1.11 million worth of Blocery was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00048138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014602 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00795242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Blocery (BLY) is a coin. Blocery’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 215,944,444 coins. The official message board for Blocery is medium.com/@blocery . Blocery’s official Twitter account is @blocery . The official website for Blocery is blocery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Blocery records immutable and trusted data onto the blockchain such as the production, distribution, and sales history of agricultural products. blockchain provides transactions that establish trust and transparency while streamlining the current process. Consumers can purchase safe agricultural products at lower prices through pre-purchase at earlier stages, and producers can ensure stable demand and revenue through strong contract implementation. Blocery is designed to provide a more efficient way of working across the food supply chain and benefits all participants with a safer, smarter, and more sustainable food supply chain ecosystem. “

