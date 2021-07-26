Block-Logic (BLTG) One Day Trading Volume Hits $3.00

Block-Logic (CURRENCY:BLTG) traded up 25.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. Block-Logic has a market capitalization of $148,404.29 and approximately $3.00 worth of Block-Logic was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Block-Logic coin can now be purchased for about $0.0065 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Block-Logic has traded 2.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Block-Logic alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000026 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00000249 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0442 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Block-Logic Profile

Block-Logic (BLTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Block-Logic’s total supply is 35,045,912 coins and its circulating supply is 22,899,329 coins. The official website for Block-Logic is block-logic.com. Block-Logic’s official Twitter account is @BlockLogicBLTG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “As of July 2018, Block-Logic Technology Group and the token BLTG has been created from the Bitcoin-Lightning project. After a community-wide vote, it was decided that the project should be managed by community members rather than the original developers. The name was changed to avoid confusion with other similarly named projects and to better represent the vision and goals of the new project. All services will be made accessible through industry standard Application Programming Interfaces (API), enabling the integration between not only products developed by Block-Logic but also partners and 3rd party developers. Reward Allocation Reduction:”Every six months (or 262,080 blocks) the rewards per Block will be reduced by 1 until rewards per block are at 5. Rewards percentages for Masternodes, Staking and Governance will remain the same. It is expected that when the rewards are reduced to 5, the supply to the network will be sustainable and the increase or decrease of supply will be negligible to the number of tokens in circulation year on year. Block-Logic reserves the right to revisit and adjust the tokenomics annually.” “

Buying and Selling Block-Logic

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Block-Logic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Block-Logic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Block-Logic using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Block-Logic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Block-Logic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.