Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) Price Up 60.9% Over Last 7 Days

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (CURRENCY:BCUG) traded down 24.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. During the last seven days, Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has traded 60.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance has a market capitalization of $3.73 million and $2.04 million worth of Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance coin can now be bought for about $3.01 or 0.00007798 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00050124 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002804 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00015732 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $327.14 or 0.00846670 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.34 or 0.00006059 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.57 or 0.00084303 BTC.

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance Coin Profile

Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance (BCUG) is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2021. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s total supply is 1,404,642 coins and its circulating supply is 1,238,758 coins. Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance’s official Twitter account is @BlockchainCutie

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockchain Cuties Universe is a multi-blockchain game that offers complex DeFi + NFT mechanics which deliver true “Play2Earn” concept and aligns incentives of game developers, players, traders and community veterans. Players earn $BCUG by trading Cuties and items on the market, burning resources and Magic Dust in crafting and unlocking achievements.Farmed token distribution happens weekly. “

Buying and Selling Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blockchain Cuties Universe Governance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

