Blockpass Price Tops $0.0036 on Major Exchanges (PASS)

Blockpass (CURRENCY:PASS) traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Blockpass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Blockpass has a market capitalization of $602,189.49 and approximately $551.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blockpass has traded up 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.89 or 0.00048758 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002727 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00014711 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00006625 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $292.61 or 0.00797437 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About Blockpass

Blockpass (CRYPTO:PASS) is a coin. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 coins. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @BlockpassOrg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org . The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass is an identity network for regulated industries and the IoE (Internet of Everything) using blockchain technology. The Blockpass system supports human verification (KYC), objects (KYO) and devices (KYD) on the network, enabling the improvement and development of new applications relying on a trustful link between various entities. Through the Blockpass platform, users have at their disposal fingerprint scanner, identity establishment, identity backup and identity recovery. The Blockpass issued the PASS token. PASS tokens are Ethereum-based ERC 20 tokens and can be used to obtain a discount on Blockpass verification services. “

Buying and Selling Blockpass

