BMO Capital Markets Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $151.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.81% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.11.

Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $173.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.02.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $10.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 14.29% and a return on equity of 18.49%. American Express’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

