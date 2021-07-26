BMO Capital Markets Boosts American Express (NYSE:AXP) Price Target to $151.00

American Express (NYSE:AXP) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $135.00 to $151.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the payment services company’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential downside of 12.81% from the company’s current price. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
A number of other brokerages also recently commented on AXP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on American Express from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $185.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $193.00 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.11.
Shares of NYSE:AXP opened at $173.18 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $139.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29. American Express has a 52 week low of $89.11 and a 52 week high of $179.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.02.
In other American Express news, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of American Express stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total value of $3,412,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd raised its position in shares of American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.01% of the company’s stock.
American Express Company Profile
American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.
