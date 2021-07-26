BMO Capital Markets Raises Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) Price Target to $41.00

Powered Brands (NASDAQ:POW) had its target price increased by BMO Capital Markets from $39.00 to $41.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 323.55% from the stock’s current price.

POW has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities raised their price target on Powered Brands from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Powered Brands from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of Powered Brands stock remained flat at $$9.68 during trading hours on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,271. Powered Brands has a 52-week low of $8.76 and a 52-week high of $10.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $9.74.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POW. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter valued at $128,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $163,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Powered Brands during the first quarter worth about $242,000. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Powered Brands

Powered Brands does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

