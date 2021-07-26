BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ZWU)

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (TSE:ZWU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

ZWU remained flat at $C$13.00 during trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 352,617 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,542. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of C$11.47 and a 1-year high of C$13.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.86.

