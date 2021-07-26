BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.10

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, July 28th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 28th.

ZEB stock traded up C$0.08 during trading on Monday, hitting C$35.89. The company had a trading volume of 485,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 656,381. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$36.09. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a fifty-two week low of C$23.82 and a fifty-two week high of C$36.95.

