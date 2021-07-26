Bodycote’s (BYPLF) Underweight Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF)‘s stock had its “underweight” rating restated by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Bodycote from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Bodycote presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

OTCMKTS:BYPLF traded up $0.64 on Monday, reaching $11.85. The stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,483. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -32.92 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22. Bodycote has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $11.85.

Bodycote plc provides heat treatment and thermal processing services worldwide. The company operates through Aerospace, Defence & Energy; and Automotive & General Industrial segments. It offers heat treatment services, including altering the microstructure of metals and alloys, such as steel and aluminum to impart properties comprising surface hardness, temperature resistance, ductility, and strength; metal joining services consisting of electron beam welding, HIP diffusion bonding, hydrogen brazing, induction brazing, and vacuum and honeycomb brazing; and hot isostatic pressing (HIP) services, including isostatic pressing and HIP supporting services, as well as Powdermet technology, a manufacturing process used in the production of complex components using powder metallurgy.

