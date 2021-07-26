Boenning Scattergood Comments on S&T Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:STBA)

S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA) – Analysts at Boenning Scattergood issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for S&T Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, July 22nd. Boenning Scattergood analyst D. Cardenas expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter. Boenning Scattergood has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for S&T Bancorp’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.48 EPS.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.02. S&T Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 27.83%.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on STBA. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on S&T Bancorp in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $30.82 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised S&T Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:STBA opened at $29.26 on Monday. S&T Bancorp has a 12-month low of $16.98 and a 12-month high of $35.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 34.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of S&T Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of S&T Bancorp by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other S&T Bancorp news, Director James Thomas Gibson sold 49,027 shares of S&T Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $1,666,918.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 131,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,479,058. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Grube purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.64 per share, with a total value of $85,920.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 4th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.92%.

About S&T Bancorp

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Business banking, Commercial Construction, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

