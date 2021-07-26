Boise Cascade (BCC) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.87 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $1.26. Boise Cascade had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Boise Cascade to post $13 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Boise Cascade alerts:

Shares of NYSE:BCC opened at $49.66 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.56. Boise Cascade has a one year low of $36.90 and a one year high of $78.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 6.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.03.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This is a boost from Boise Cascade’s previous dividend of $1.60. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.53%.

BCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Boise Cascade from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Boise Cascade from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “sell” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.17.

In related news, SVP Jill Twedt sold 2,070 shares of Boise Cascade stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total value of $155,995.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,982,420.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 9,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total transaction of $639,606.59. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $370,942.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,854 shares of company stock valued at $994,992. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company Profile

Boise Cascade Company manufactures wood products and distributes building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; and structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Boise Cascade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boise Cascade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.