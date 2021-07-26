Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 price target on shares of Boliden AB (publ) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.25.

Shares of BOLIF remained flat at $$38.25 during trading hours on Monday. Boliden AB has a 1-year low of $29.15 and a 1-year high of $40.37. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.36.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

