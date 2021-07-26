Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

BOLIF has been the subject of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $38.25 price objective on shares of Boliden AB (publ) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group cut shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.25.

Shares of OTCMKTS BOLIF remained flat at $$38.25 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.36. Boliden AB has a 12 month low of $29.15 and a 12 month high of $40.37.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for copper, zinc, nickel, lead, gold, silver, platinum, and palladium deposits.

