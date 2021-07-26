BOLT Price Up 33.3% This Week (BOLT)

BOLT (CURRENCY:BOLT) traded up 11.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. One BOLT coin can currently be bought for $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BOLT has a market cap of $4.06 million and approximately $206,489.00 worth of BOLT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, BOLT has traded up 33.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get BOLT alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002698 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.84 or 0.00048138 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00002604 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.41 or 0.00014602 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.75 or 0.00795242 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000314 BTC.

BOLT Coin Profile

BOLT is a coin. BOLT’s total supply is 995,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 991,283,100 coins. BOLT’s official message board is medium.com/bolt-global . BOLT’s official Twitter account is @Bolt_Global . BOLT’s official website is www.bolt-token.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Bolt was founded in 2017 to give underbanked/unbanked users in emerging markets access to aggregated digital information and entertainment – mobile only, data bandwidth friendly. BOLT is an existing, mobile-focused video content platform centered on delivering live (e.g. Live TV, Live Sports) and Trendy video highlights (5min in duration per clip) to emerging markets that are constrained by bandwidth. Today, there are users streaming the service on web and Android (iOS releasing soon). Bolt is currently live in Malaysia, Indonesia, Bangladesh, and Kenya via telcos and globally via Google Play and Fortumo. “

BOLT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOLT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOLT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BOLT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BOLT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOLT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.