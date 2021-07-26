BOMB 24 Hour Volume Hits $199,233.00 (BOMB)

BOMB (CURRENCY:BOMB) traded 14.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. In the last week, BOMB has traded up 34.9% against the US dollar. One BOMB coin can currently be bought for $1.76 or 0.00004407 BTC on major exchanges. BOMB has a total market cap of $1.59 million and approximately $199,233.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,719.45 or 0.99574871 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00030563 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.48 or 0.00006207 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 70.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00075644 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000732 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00009955 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002602 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000097 BTC.

BOMB is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BOMB’s total supply is 905,436 coins and its circulating supply is 904,648 coins. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken . BOMB’s official website is bombtoken.com . The Reddit community for BOMB is /r/bombtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB is a social experiment and financial case study to measure the feasibility of a deflationary currency. The rules are simple. There was originally 1,000,000 Bomb in existence.Each time a Bomb is transferred, 1% of the transaction is destroyed.There will never be newly minted Bomb.The intention is not to be used for day-to-day transactions, but rather as a decentralized hedge against traditional inflationary instruments. Through a system of immutable smart contracts and continuous destruction, BOMB is the world’s first self-destructing currency. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BOMB should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BOMB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

