Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $135.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) will announce sales of $135.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Bonanza Creek Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $127.90 million to $147.00 million. Bonanza Creek Energy reported sales of $36.19 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 274.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy will report full year sales of $955.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $888.60 million to $1.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.92 billion to $2.15 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Bonanza Creek Energy.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.13. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.45 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCEI. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist upped their target price on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.71.

In other Bonanza Creek Energy news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 2,911 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.17, for a total transaction of $140,222.87. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,166,349.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BCEI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 23.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,092,536 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $110,498,000 after acquiring an additional 585,109 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.8% in the first quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 1,189,181 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $42,489,000 after acquiring an additional 65,439 shares during the period. Sourcerock Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 468.0% in the first quarter. Sourcerock Group LLC now owns 1,101,867 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,370,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 13.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 315,479 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,272,000 after acquiring an additional 37,138 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy by 41.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 296,521 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,731,000 after acquiring an additional 87,245 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BCEI opened at $37.22 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 2.00. Bonanza Creek Energy has a twelve month low of $15.88 and a twelve month high of $50.98.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

About Bonanza Creek Energy

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

