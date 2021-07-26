Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) Trading Up 5%

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)’s share price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $39.48 and last traded at $39.09. Approximately 7,491 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 431,802 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.22.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BCEI shares. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet cut shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Bonanza Creek Energy from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.71.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 31.81 and a beta of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.22.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $74.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.45 million. Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 2.45%. Analysts expect that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.28%.

In other news, CFO Brant Demuth sold 3,315 shares of Bonanza Creek Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.01, for a total transaction of $135,948.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 44,884 shares in the company, valued at $1,840,692.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BCEI. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 4.3% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 7,746 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 5.0% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,177 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter worth $258,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 9.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 163,140 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $5,829,000 after purchasing an additional 13,512 shares during the period. Finally, Diametric Capital LP boosted its holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy by 225.5% in the first quarter. Diametric Capital LP now owns 36,570 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares during the period.

About Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and related liquids-rich natural gas in the United States. Its primary oil and liquids-weighted assets are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved reserves of 118.2 million barrel of oil equivalent.

