Bonk Trading 31% Lower Over Last Week (BONK)

Bonk (CURRENCY:BONK) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Bonk has traded down 31% against the US dollar. One Bonk coin can now be bought for about $0.42 or 0.00000682 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bonk has a market cap of $1.25 million and approximately $56,714.00 worth of Bonk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bonk alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00048993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014755 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.42 or 0.00797993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Bonk Coin Profile

Bonk (CRYPTO:BONK) is a coin. It launched on July 8th, 2020. Bonk’s total supply is 4,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,000,000 coins. Bonk’s official message board is medium.com/@bonktoken . Bonk’s official Twitter account is @BonkToken . Bonk’s official website is bonktoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BONK is a utility token cryptocurrency that can be used to create the users' own NFT art collectibles. Creating NFT requires 1 BONK per NFT. BONK's wants users to have the best experience possible when they utilize the BONK platform. “

Bonk Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bonk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bonk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bonk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bonk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bonk and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.