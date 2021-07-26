Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE) Hits New 1-Year High Following Insider Buying Activity

Shares of Bonterra Energy Corp. (TSE:BNE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$6.06 and last traded at C$5.80, with a volume of 71376 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$5.76.

Specifically, Director George Frederick Fink purchased 5,000 shares of Bonterra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$5.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$25,641.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,280,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,949,911.38. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 26,300 shares of company stock worth $118,835.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BNE shares. CIBC reiterated a “na” rating on shares of Bonterra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Haywood Securities lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$5.00 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Stifel Firstegy upgraded shares of Bonterra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Acumen Capital lifted their target price on shares of Bonterra Energy from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Bonterra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.31.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.15. The company has a market cap of C$194.50 million and a P/E ratio of -8.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.94.

About Bonterra Energy (TSE:BNE)

Bonterra Energy Corp., an upstream oil and gas company, engages in the production and sale of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily focuses on the development of its Cardium land within the Pembina and Willesden Green areas located in west central Alberta. The company also holds interests in the Shaunavon area located in southwest Saskatchewan, and the Prespatou area located in northeast British Columbia.

