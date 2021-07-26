BOOM (BOOM) Trading Down 0.3% Over Last Week

BOOM (CURRENCY:BOOM) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on July 26th. BOOM has a total market cap of $4.72 million and $46,779.00 worth of BOOM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, BOOM has traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar. One BOOM coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.01 or 0.00048993 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002721 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.43 or 0.00014755 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00006560 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $293.42 or 0.00797993 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000316 BTC.

About BOOM

BOOM is a coin. BOOM’s total supply is 967,758,139 coins and its circulating supply is 778,727,406 coins. BOOM’s official website is www.boomtoken.io . BOOM’s official Twitter account is @theboomtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BOOM is medium.com/@theboomtoken

According to CryptoCompare, “Boom Token is a social experiment. Blockchain gives the opportunity to create this deflationary currency, and the deflation mechanism is fully based on smart contract. The basic rules are as below: There were originally 1,000,000,000 Boom in existence.Each on-chain Boom transaction completed, 1% of the transaction amount burned.There will never be newly minted Boom.”

Buying and Selling BOOM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOOM directly using U.S. dollars.

