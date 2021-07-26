Boosted Finance (BOOST) Trading Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 26th. Over the last week, Boosted Finance has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $4.75 or 0.00012295 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boosted Finance has a total market capitalization of $284,594.79 and approximately $228,830.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Boosted Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00038099 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.93 or 0.00116190 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $51.63 or 0.00133495 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,821.03 or 1.00385779 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002700 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $320.49 or 0.00828748 BTC.

About Boosted Finance

Boosted Finance’s total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance’s official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . The official website for Boosted Finance is boosted.finance

Buying and Selling Boosted Finance

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boosted Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Boosted Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Boosted Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Boosted Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.