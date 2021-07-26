Boosted Finance Trading Up 105.4% Over Last 7 Days (BOOST)

Boosted Finance (CURRENCY:BOOST) traded 6.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 26th. One Boosted Finance coin can currently be bought for $5.74 or 0.00015575 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Boosted Finance has traded 105.4% higher against the US dollar. Boosted Finance has a market cap of $343,486.92 and approximately $240,022.00 worth of Boosted Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002715 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.62 or 0.00036963 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.87 or 0.00105494 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $48.01 or 0.00130286 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,774.98 or 0.99806536 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002660 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $305.64 or 0.00829490 BTC.

Boosted Finance Profile

Boosted Finance's total supply is 99,118 coins and its circulating supply is 59,853 coins. Boosted Finance's official Twitter account is @BoostedFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Boosted Finance is github.com/Boosted-Finance . Boosted Finance's official website is boosted.finance

Boosted Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boosted Finance directly using U.S. dollars.

