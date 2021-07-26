Bounce Token Hits Market Capitalization of $44.06 Million (AUCTION)

Bounce Token (CURRENCY:AUCTION) traded down 10.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. In the last week, Bounce Token has traded up 40.6% against the US dollar. One Bounce Token coin can currently be purchased for $21.14 or 0.00054721 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bounce Token has a market cap of $44.06 million and approximately $39.80 million worth of Bounce Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002588 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00114457 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.33 or 0.00135422 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38,400.05 or 0.99382125 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002670 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.14 or 0.00825967 BTC.

About Bounce Token

Bounce Token launched on August 24th, 2017. Bounce Token’s total supply is 2,083,956 coins. Bounce Token’s official Twitter account is @bodhitoken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bounce Token is bounce.finance . Bounce Token’s official message board is medium.com/@bouncefinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Auction (AUCTION) is designed to operate swap pools. A pool creator sets the following parameters:The number of tokens he wants to swap offThe maximum amount of ETH he would accept to swapDuration of the poolFixed price swap or dynamic price swapAfter the pool creator creates the pool, people can come and use ETH to auction and get the tokens. A participant needs to send an ETH transaction to the pool’s address within the pool expiration time. A swap is successful if the accumulated ETH deposit in the pool is less or equal to the bounce level, which is the maximum amount of the ETH allowed to be received. Any additional ETH deposit when the accumulated ETH deposit is greater than the maximum ETH amount will be bounced off and sent back to the sender’s addresses. In simple words, there is a limited quantity of swap allocations in each pool and users need to compete with each other to get swap opportunities. When a pool goes live, a user can send ETH to the bounce pool. A transaction will be bounced back to the user if there is no longer allocation in the pool. Bounce Token (BOT) is migrating to Auction (AUCTION). The migration from BOT token to AUCTION token marks a new journey of Bounce decentralized auction and Bounce certified auction. Migrating BOT to AUCTION allows users to participate in both the Bounce decentralized and Bounce certified auctions. “

Bounce Token Coin Trading

