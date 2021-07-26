Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.340-$1.400 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Brandywine Realty Trust stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $14.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,679,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,989,376. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.20. Brandywine Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $15.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 6th. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued an in-line rating on shares of Brandywine Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.00.

In related news, Director H Jeffrey Devuono sold 7,936 shares of Brandywine Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.04, for a total value of $119,357.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 222,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,339,331.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia, Austin and Washington, DC markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 175 properties and 24.7 million square feet as of December 31, 2020 which excludes assets held for sale.

