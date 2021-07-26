Bread Price Reaches $0.12 on Top Exchanges (BRD)

Bread (CURRENCY:BRD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 26th. Bread has a total market cap of $10.74 million and $1.07 million worth of Bread was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bread coin can currently be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000313 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bread has traded 35.9% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bread is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2017. Bread’s total supply is 88,862,718 coins and its circulating supply is 88,733,978 coins. The official website for Bread is BRD.com . The Reddit community for Bread is /r/breadwallet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bread’s official Twitter account is @breadapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bread token is an ERC20 token, featuring a user friendly mobile app. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bread directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bread should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bread using one of the exchanges listed above.

