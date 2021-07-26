Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 68,046 JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 68,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,472,000. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF makes up about 1.8% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. owned about 0.21% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $204,000. Colonial Trust Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 4,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF alerts:

Shares of JMST traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $51.09. 13,707 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 366,097. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 52 week low of $50.94 and a 52 week high of $51.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.06.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JMST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.