Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $1.39 Million in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,990 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMM. Pendal Group Limited raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 103,772.8% during the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,122,670,000 after buying an additional 5,820,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter worth approximately $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in 3M by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,892,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,538 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its holdings in 3M by 94.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,787,435 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $344,404,000 after purchasing an additional 867,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,871,641,000 after acquiring an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on 3M from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Barclays boosted their price objective on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.17.

Shares of MMM traded up $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $202.05. The stock had a trading volume of 58,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,475,874. 3M has a 52 week low of $148.80 and a 52 week high of $208.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $200.14. The firm has a market cap of $117.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The company had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.73%.

In other news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

3M Profile

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.