Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $1.55 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 6,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Cummins during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in Cummins by 58.4% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Cummins alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Cummins from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.35.

Shares of Cummins stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, hitting $236.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,049,636. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $247.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.07. Cummins Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.95 and a 52 week high of $277.09.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 22.10%. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 16.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.33%.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI).

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.