Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,469,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,246,577,000 after acquiring an additional 986,794 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,979,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,012,758,000 after acquiring an additional 466,188 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 16.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,806,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,987,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,218,722 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,590,707,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 3.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,632,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,064,571,000 after acquiring an additional 179,276 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Summit Redstone lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $201.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.88.

Texas Instruments stock traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $188.04. The stock had a trading volume of 91,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,539,976. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $188.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $173.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52-week low of $125.43 and a 52-week high of $197.58. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 9th. Investors of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.34%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

