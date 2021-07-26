Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $2.23 Million in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,229,000. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 1.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ATVI. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $25,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC raised its stake in Activision Blizzard by 833.3% during the first quarter. Standard Family Office LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Activision Blizzard in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

In other news, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $2,250,363.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,408,868.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 2,000 shares of Activision Blizzard stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $93.86 per share, with a total value of $187,720.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI traded down $0.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $90.65. 114,717 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,724,258. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.29. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.19 and a twelve month high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. Activision Blizzard’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Activision Blizzard Profile

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.