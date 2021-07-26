Bridgewater Advisors Inc. Invests $2.24 Million in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Bridgewater Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 712 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $2,244,000. Amazon.com comprises about 1.1% of Bridgewater Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fusion Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. MRJ Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. 57.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN traded up $43.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,699.88. The stock had a trading volume of 78,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,565,036. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,425.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $1.87 trillion, a P/E ratio of 70.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.15. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,871.00 and a 12-month high of $3,773.08.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.23 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.42% and a return on equity of 30.47%. Sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 57.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares in the company, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 131,283 shares of company stock valued at $450,104,986. Corporate insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMZN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4,300.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amazon.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,164.95.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.